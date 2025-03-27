MIECF starts with a 17% increase in international participants

The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum and Exhibition (MIECF) will begin today and run for three consecutive days until March 29 at the Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao.

Organizers have noted that under the theme “Innovation and Green Development—Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities,” the event continues to grow as a green platform, adding to its international relevance this year.

Organizers noted that this year’s MIECF has attracted exhibitors and attendees from nearly 40 countries and regions, including Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs) such as Portugal, Brazil, and Timor-Leste, representing an increase of about 17% from last year.

Additionally, the list of participants includes over 40 companies from mainland China and Hong Kong.

Four multi-venue events will be held in Macau and Hengqin during the event, along with business visits by PSC delegations to the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and Zhuhai to increase the event’s profile and add more green business opportunities.

This year’s exhibition covers an area of over 12,000 square meters, with five exhibition zones dedicated to carbon-neutral technologies, circular economy, new energy, and more. The exhibition aims to facilitate the exchange of environmental information and regional cooperation.

The event focuses primarily on the debut economy and features the newly established “Debut Economy Projects Zone” and “Green Future Industry Zone.”

Concurrently, the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch x Innovation Matching Session” will be held on the first day of the exhibition (March 27), inviting new products and projects making their debut in Macau for promotion and business matching.

The event was also said to be aligned with China’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals and the Macau government’s key environmental policies.

This will be the fourth consecutive session to achieve carbon neutrality and the first exhibition in Macau to be awarded a Green Electricity Certificate.

Among the highlights of this year’s event are over 20 debut products and technologies on display, including new biodegradable materials, liquid-cooled ultra-fast charging technology, the Robot Dog B2, and an electric motorcycle with an “automatic parking” function.

Five themed matching sessions will be held during the event, covering debut projects, international green and low-carbon development, environmentally friendly project matching for public institutions from Macau and Hengqin, supply and demand of green buildings, and collaboration and exchanges among integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, to provide a communication platform for exhibitors and traders from home and abroad and thus foster more green cooperation.

The event’s final day (March 29) is designated as “Green Public Day,” allowing free admission for the public to update the general public on the latest environmental information and technologies, share knowledge of environmental protection, and create a green future.

On Green Public Day, four free all-electric shuttle bus routes will be provided between the Central District, the Northern District, Taipa, and the MIECF venue to encourage the public to travel green.

Technical visits will also be organized to show attendees the Macau Electronic and Electrical Equipment Recycling Treatment Facility and the Cotai Ecological Zones.