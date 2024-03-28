Mirror makes comeback with Macau shows

Boy band Mirror will take the stage in Macau next month as part of its first world tour since a 2022 on-stage accident. The May 17-18 shows at Galaxy Arena aim to help the 12-member act bounce back, after dancer Mo Li suffered serious injuries when a screen fell during a previous concert. While prosecutors have not charged concert producers or the band over the incident, staff from the involved engineering firm still face trial in October. The tour – spanning the UK, U.S., Canada, Malaysia and Singapore – follows solo shows by bandmates last summer as Li remains hospitalized. Representatives for Mirror have not publicly addressed the accident.

