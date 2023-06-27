MITE with a focus on gastronomy

Beginning Friday, the 11th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will have a special focus on gastronomy with the presence of chefs from 23 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy who will demonstrate their culinary skills.

Concurrently, there will be a Gastronomy Pavilion and the newly launched “The Cellar,” reinforcing the focus on food and beverages as part of Macau’s means of attracting travelers.

The chefs’ event, “The City of Gastronomy Showcase,” is the Macao Government Tourism Office’s (MGTO) first excursion into a large-scale international gastronomic exchange after the pandemic and will include 24 sessions of culinary showcases at the MITE over three days (until July 2).

Additionally, the chefs from the 23 Creative Cities of Gastronomy will partner with chefs, from local integrated resorts and hotels in an exchange of culinary arts.

In the Gastronomy Pavilion, 18 local catering businesses will serve signature delicacies, some of which were winners of the iFood Award 2022.

At this year’s debut – The Cellar – 16 wine sellers from the mainland, Hong Kong and Macau will feature wine and liquor from Portugal, France, Italy and other countries.

Bartenders from the six integrated resorts will perform mixology displays with cocktails of their creation including one special cocktail dedicated to this year’s MITE edition.

Side activities such as the “Introduction to Wine and Winemaking” certificate course, “Wine Tasting” sessions, a “Meet the Macau Beer Master” workshop, and the “Macau Beer Drinking Contest” will also take place.

The MITE will take place at Halls A and B, Cotai Expo of The Venetian Macao from June 30 to July 2.