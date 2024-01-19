Monetary Authority warns against fraudulent Macau Pass website

The Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) has issued a warning regarding an impostor website mimicking the local payment service operator Macau Pass. The payment operator has also been asked to post a warning on its website to inform users. The AMCM advised the public to exercise caution and recommended that users verify information reportedly from financial institutions with those institutions to avoid potential loss. Assistance can be sought from the Judiciary Police at 8800 7777 or 993 if needed.

