MOP14.4m for emergency repairs to public facilities damaged by Hato

The Chief Executive (CE) approved, through an order published in yesterday’s Official Gazette (BO), the granting of MOP14.37 million to the construction company – Lei Ka Chi Civil Construction, in order to pay for “urgent maintenance and repair works” done by the company to several public facilities damaged during the passage of Typhoon Hato on August 23.

As usual, the amount is to be released by the government in two instalments referring to 2017 and 2018 respectively. In 2017, the first and bigger share of MOP8 million is due, being reserved the remaining MOP6.37m for the upcoming year.

In the executive order there is no detailed information on which works were done and to which facilities. It notes only that the contract was decided by direct award. RM

Share this: Tweet





