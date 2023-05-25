Morgan Stanley: Gaming revenues to surge 125% of pre-Covid levels

The city’s mass market revenue is forecasted to surge to 125% of 2019 levels amid China’s GDP growth and the recovery rate in Las Vegas. In a note, Morgan Stanley said mass market revenue would increase to 115% and 125% of 2019 levels in 2024 and 2025 respectively. With such significant increases, the sector’s EBITDA will total USD10 billion and USD11 billion. The brokerage expects 2023 EBITDA will surge 17% amid a fast recovery.

