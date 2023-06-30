MPU among finalists for THE Awards Asia 2023

The Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) was one of the eight finalists for the Award of “Excellence and Innovation in the Arts” in The Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia 2023 held recently. MPU created the project “Sensory Ethnography in Arts Programme: A Journey of Experimenters in Promoting Cultural and Creative Arts through Media Technology,” promoting mainstream Chinese culture and the multicultural arts education in Macau through the integration of sensory ethnography into education in the arts. Through lectures, experimental practices and exhibitions, the learning platform has successfully transformed art experiences and media technologies into 13 experimental projects that have promoted the city’s cultural creativity.

