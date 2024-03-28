MPU Career Day offers 4,000 job, internship vacancies

The recent Career Day of the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) offered 4,000 job vacancies and internship opportunities, according to data provided by the university. The event, held at the university campus, saw the participation of over 140 institutions and companies from Macau and the Greater Bay Area. The program included 16 specialized seminars and workshops focused on interview skills and job search strategies, corporate visits, and an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Art Talent Development Showcase.

Related