MPU launches second nursing training course

The Centre for Continuing Education of the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) will launch the second “Nursing Assistant Training Course” this year, the university announced in a statement. At a recent briefing session, Maggie Hau, acting director of the Centre for Continuing Education of MPU, said the course aims to “respond to the needs of Macau medical care institutions, to train up nursing assistants, to improve the knowledge and skills of caregivers.” The “Nursing Assistant Training Course” is now open for registration until February 28.

Related