MUR, ID show support to new sports and leisure projects

Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) has publicly expressed support for the recently announced citizens’ sports park composed of a multi-faceted sports complex at the former Yat Yuen Canidrome and Lin Fong Sports Centre, as well as the plan to build a youth adventure camp in Hac Sa, MUR said in a press statement.

In the statement, it is said that MUR’s chairperson of the Board of Directors, Peter Lam Kam Seng, “supports and agrees with such plans, believing that such facilities promote mass sport, improve youth training and activity venues, as well as enhance residents’ living environment.”

The same official added that “building a liveable city and improving the living environment and quality of life of Macau residents has always been the goal of the SAR Government,” noting that, “from the perspective of urban renewal, on the one hand, a citizen sports park increases the intensity of the land use, as it can gather facilities for multisport, community activities as well as culture and recreation into one plot of land at the former Yat Yuen Canidrome to provide residents with more public activity space. The future youth adventure camp in Hac Sa, on the other hand, can provide Macau youth with large-scale experiential venues that the city currently lacks.”

Commenting on the preliminary concept proposed by the government, Lam said that the plan “combines sustainable development concepts such as ecological environment, green construction, and green travel, which also helps build Macau into a liveable city.”

Support was also proffered by the Sports Bureau (ID), represented by Pun Weng Kun, who on Wednesday, when questioned about the projects, said that the Bureau will collaborate in the projects that will be used by the whole population, adding that such projects would be “a good place for sports promotion.”

Refusing to provide details, for instance, on whether the swimming pool facility in Hac Sa will be suspended or continue to operate during the construction of the park, among others, Pun said that the government has departments that are taking care of such planning aspects, namely the construction.