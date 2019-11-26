MUST president becomes first Macau representative at CAE

The President of the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), Liu Liang, has become the first Macau representative at the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE). On November 22, CAE announced that Liu had joined the organization. Liu Liang is a Chair Professor at MUST. He is also the Director of the State Key Laboratory of Quality Research in Chinese Medicine. Prof. Liu received his doctorate of Philosophy from the Guangzhou University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Medicine (Integration of Chinese and Western Medicine) in 1990. In 1991, Liu, studied the German Language at Shanghai Institute of Foreign Language Studies.

Lawmaker asks about Ocean World land plot

Lawmaker Sulu Sou has written an interpellation asking the local government about the former Ocean World land plot. The plot of land, which is located at Estrada Almirante Marques Esparteiro, occupies an area of 130,000 square meters. In 2008, the local government argued that the developer of the land plot failed to fulfill its obligation to use the land. In 2018, the local government announced that the land plot had expired. Sou pointed out that the city still does not know when the local government will take back the land plot. He wants the local government to explain whether it will start planning for the land plot’s future utilization, while also prioritizing the building of environmental protective facilities.

Better management wanted for reserved parking spaces

Lawmaker Lam Lon Wai has urged the local government to supervise the use of reserved parking spaces for government vehicles. In his interpellation to the government, Lam noted that, currently the local government has nearly 1,000 reserved parking spaces. In Lam’s understanding, many of the cars that park in these spaces do not have a governmental car plate, nor a parking license issued by the Transport Bureau, which means that many unqualified cars are illegally occupying these areas. Lam suspects that these parking spaces have been misused. He also pointed out that some of these reserved parking spaces are frequently left unused, leaving the public unhappy with the situation. Lam has urged the local government to review the issue and reduce the inappropriate occupation.