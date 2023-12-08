Nearly 400, including distinguished scholars, investigate space science at MUST

Second Macau Space Development Forum, held at the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) from Nov. 28 to 29, attracted nearly 400 participants, many of whom are experts in the area, from some of the world’s most distinguished entities.

The forum, a major component of a series of events, was jointly organized by the China Space Foundation and the Macao Foundation, co-hosted by the MUST and China Space Science and Industry Consultation Co., Ltd.

Divided into a main forum and two sub-forums, the event’s first afternoon featured Li Guoping, chief engineer of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), who reviewed the remarkable achievements of China’s Space industry in the past five years and the fruitful results achieved in the exchange of space technology between Macau and the mainland.

He also encouraged Macau to fully leverage its advantages in the long-term integration of diverse cultures from the East and West, and to deepen international exchange and cooperation in space.

The government’s Deputy Director for Economic and Technological Development, Pong Kai Fu, shared the current situation in terms of policies, measures and goals set for the promotion of science and technology.

Meanwhile, academics and experts in attendance delivered presentations on the latest achievements in their respective fields. The presentations centered around the theme of interdisciplinary integration and technological convergence in space technology.

MUST was the host of the second day of events, highlighting two sub-forums held on campus. In the sub-forum focused on the role of space technology in promoting diversification of Macau’s economy and the technology and applications of Macau satellites, over twenty academics, experts, and industry representatives shared their insights on how space technology can contribute to Macau’s industrial and economic development. They also offered suggestions for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao International Innovation Center, and provided guidance for the technological advancement and satellite applications of Macau’s scientific satellites.

In the same session, Chairman of the Administrative Committee of the Science and Technology Development Fund, Che Weng Keong, expressed in a speech that technological innovation is a key factor in realizing the moderate diversification of Macau’s “1+4” economy.

The SAR government, through policy guidance, is gradually building a technology innovation system with enterprises at its core. It aims to be market-oriented and an in-depth integration of industry, academia, and research. This system aims to encourage financial institutions and community ventures to invest in the technology industry, supporting Macau enterprises in enhancing their core competitiveness through technological means.

After years of exploration, the Macao Science and Technology Development Fund has established a technology innovation funding system with enterprises and universities at its center. Representing cutting-edge national science and technology, the space and related industries can be deeply integrated with the diverse needs of Macau’s industrial and commercial development through the conversion and transfer of high-tech achievements. There is enormous potential for future market development.

The other sub-forum, themed Macau Science Satellites: Science and Application, saw participating experts and researchers, such as Dr Anja Strømme from European Space Agency, Associate Professor Simon Edward Williams from University of Tasmania and Dr Werner Magnes from Space Research Institute of Austrian Academy of Science, providing detailed reports on various crucial scientific and technological issues and advancements related to the Macau Science Satellites-1 (MSS-1).

The hosting of this forum serves as a significant platform for exchange and cooperation between Macau and China in the space field. The reports presented by the participating experts not only showcased the latest research achievements in their respective fields but also indicated directions for future collaboration and development.

The successful organization of the Macau Space Development Forum will further propel Macau’s advancements in space technology and facilitate exchange and collaboration between Macau and the international space community.