Nearly 700 complaints filed with CCAC in 2022

The anti-corruption watchdog has received a total of 678 complaints and reports last year, where the bureau put a total of 274 cases on file, including 103 cases followed up by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and 171 cases followed up by the Ombudsman Bureau.

According to the 2022 Annual Report of the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), there were 322 cases which did not meet the requirements to be placed on file and were instead archived or transferred to competent departments for follow-up.

In the area of anti-corruption, the CCAC detected an electoral bribery case involving more than 200 voters and a case of breach of secrecy involving a private company last year.

According to a statement, there was an increase in the number of cases related to illegitimate access to computer data by public servants.

As regards ombudsman actions, the CCAC received many complaints from residents over various pandemic prevention measures adopted by health departments as well as enquiries and complaints regarding matters related to compensation and allowance from personnel of public departments.

Also last year, the CCAC found that some public servants’ awareness of observance of specific duties of public service personnel, such as the principle of exclusivity and the duty of recusal, seemed rather weak.

Moreover, in addition to the success in fighting for subsidy for a resident and protection of disabled people’s rights, the CCAC also completed the comprehensive investigation report on serious wall tile falling at common areas of Edifício do Lago and Edifício Ip Heng, the investigation report on unlawful occupation of state owned land, the inquiry report on the intelligent terminal system for taxis and the inquiry report on cultural heritage protection work for Lok Kok Restaurant.

The CCAC has concluded several cases about delay in vetting and approval of renewals or applications of the right of abode by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute. Following the investigations, the CCAC found that since there were one thousand cases for the authority to review and it is gradually completing the relevant vetting and approval processes and the respective reports, there is generally no situation of administrative omission.

Staff Reporter