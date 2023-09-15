Neto Valente to head Portuguese School Foundation

The lawyer Jorge Neto Valente will be the new president of the Macau Portuguese School (EPM) Foundation, replacing Roberto Carneiro, who presided over the Foundation since its creation, TDM Radio reported, citing sources in Lisbon.

The board of directors will also see the new appointment of João Capaz Coelho, representing the Portuguese Ministry of Education, and Patrícia Ribeiro, director of the Portuguese Institute of the Orient (IPOR).

As for the role of vice president of the Board, Miguel de Senna Fernandes should continue in the post, representing the Association for Macanese Education (APIM).

A fifth member of the Board will be selected by the other members.

Neto Valente has also recently been appointed to take part from the members of the first Advisory Council for the Portuguese consulate for Macau and Hong Kong.

One of the hot topics that the Macau Portuguese School Foundation has been having to deal with over the past few years relates to the facilities and location of the current EPM school, in the Macau city center, which does not allow expansion while the number of students from the school, namely those of Chinese ethnicity continue to grow.

For this school year, which started earlier this week, the school has listed a total of 748 students, which represents a year-on-year increase of 6.4%.