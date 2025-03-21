The National Immigration Administration of China has implemented a new policy allowing residents from Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan to apply for a temporary electronic travel permit if they lose, damage, or forget their original documents. Effective immediately, the seven-day permit can be obtained via the NIA mobile platform and is valid for travel on flights and trains within mainland cities. Additionally, residents can link their travel and residence permits for easier access to services.
Briefs
New electronic permits streamline travel for Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan residents
Categories Macau
No Comments