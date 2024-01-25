New heads at Personal Data Protection Bureau 

The director and vice director of the Personal Data Protection Office, scheduled to be established on Feb. 1, were announced yesterday in the Official Gazette. Yang Chongwei, incumbent director of the Personal Data Protection Office, will be appointed as director of the new bureau. Yang has a Ph.D. in international relations from Macau University of Science and Technology. He previously served at the Social Welfare Bureau. Meanwhile, Ho Weng Kong will be appointed vice director of the new bureau. Ho has a Master in criminal law from the Sun Yat-sen University in Guangzhou. He currently is engaged in legal work at the education bureau.

