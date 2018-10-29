New Hengqin port expected to open in 2019

The new Hengqin port is expected to begin operation in 2019, before the 20th anniversary of the Macau handover, according to a report by TDM.

Hengqin initiated the construction of this project in 2016, as well as an integrated transportation hub in the same zone.

Despite being expected to begin operation in 2019, the port is planned to be complete only in 2022. Currently, the project is undergoing a large-scale digging process.

According to Li Qizhi, project manager of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, the entire project will occupy an area of 1.31 million square meters. The total investment is approximately RMB16.8 billion.

It is expected that crossings at the Hengqin port will increase from the current daily 70,000 crossings to 222,000 crossings once the new port begins operation.

Regarding the current Hengqin port, relevant facilities will be demolished and reused as a part of the new port for service purposes.

Regarding the integrated transportation project, there are plans for a Hengqin port station connecting to Macau’s Light Rapid Transit.

The train network between Guangzhou and Zhuhai will also be extended to Hengqin.

The Macau and Zhuhai governments are discussing details concerning the connection between Macau LRT and Hengqin, as revealed by Li.

