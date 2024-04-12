New housing projects to be completed in 2024, five developments suspended

Construction of housing projects applied for in 2019 will be completed this year and are expected to be move-in ready by early to mid-2025, according to Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raimundo do Rosário.

Speaking to the press yesterday, Rosário said the projects in Zone A should not have to wait until the end of next year to be completed.

Also, the government will suspend five housing developments originally planned for this year, Rosário explained, citing a lack of market demand.

However, the bureau will continue monitoring the situation and reviewing supplementary documents for 2023 housing applications.

There will be 5,415 units available through the 2023 public housing scheme, which received 6,562 applications during the period. More than 5,300 applicants have now completed their documentation, with the deadline for submissions being April 26. Rosário did not say if unsold homes would be converted to public or mixed-use sites but noted the situation is still being watched closely.

Rosário added around 30 construction sites are currently active in Zone A, mostly located in northern Lots A and B. The 4,000 privately owned units mentioned in plans are distributed in southern Lots C and D, where road building has yet to begin, so there are no land sales scheduled currently for Zone A.

As for sandwich class public housing, Rosário reiterated the focus remains on demand. The program will only launch when needed. Staff Reporter