New mortgage loans rise 29%

New residential mortgage loans (RMLs) approved by Macau banks rose 28.6% month-on-month to MOP1.19 billion in January, data from the Monetary Authority of Macao has shown.

New RMLs to residents, representing 97.8% of the total, grew 27.4% to MOP1.17 billion; the non-resident component increased to MOP26.60 million. Meanwhile, new commercial real estate loans increased 63.6% month-on-month to MOP1.42 billion. Within this total, new CRELs to residents, which occupied 96.5% of the total, rose 63% to MOP1.37 billion; new CRELs to non-residents grew 82.8% to MOP50.26 million.