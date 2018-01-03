New Year Message | CE calls on Macau people to drive prosperity

In his New Year message delivered on December 31, Chui Sai On called on the people of Macau to “transform their love for Macau into a driving force for the development of a more prosperous city,” according to a statement issued by the government.

The chief executive said that the government would continue to perform its duties in a diligent and courageous way, and would successfully resolve any challenges that might arise in 2018.

The government’s focus for this year will be promoting the economic development of Macau and improving the jurisdiction’s governance capabilities.

But it will also prioritize tasks related to “making Macau a safer place,” including the creation of a long-term mechanism for preventing and mitigating public emergencies, as well as enhancements to public infrastructure.

With regards to last year, the chief executive also remarked on the “resolute and tireless spirit” of the people of Macau, with specific mention of their contribution to restoration works following the disruption caused by Typhoon Hato in August.

The storm did not undermine the government’s determination and commitment to making Macau a better home for everyone, stressed Chui.

Reviewing the year’s achievements, Chui noted that Macau maintained steady economic growth in 2017, healthy public finances and a high employment rate.

“The strong support from the Central Government continued to be crucial to the city’s ongoing achievements,” he said.

The chief executive added that “strictly adhering to the ‘One Country’ principle” would boost the city’s development further in 2018, although he did not offer an explanation as to how this would occur.

The ‘One Country’ principle refers to the unity of a single China, despite the different models of governance practiced in Taiwan, Macau and Hong Kong.

