Inbound visitors surge in July, nearing pre-pandemic levels

In July, the tourism sector showed strong signs of recovery through the arrival of 3,021,189 visitors, marking a 9.5% increase from the previous year.

This surge brings visitor numbers to 85.6% of the levels recorded during the same month in 2019, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The influx of tourists in the past month has been particularly notable, especially during June, which saw arrivals rise 18.4%.

Among these visitors, same-day tourists totaled 1,596,662, representing a year-on-year increase of 20.2%. In contrast, overnight visitors slightly declined by 0.5% to 1,424,527.

The summer season typically sees a surge in travel as families and individuals take advantage of school holidays and favorable weather conditions.

This seasonal pattern often leads to increased travel activity, particularly for same-day visitors, who may prefer short trips during this period.

The 20.2% year-on-year increase in same-day tourists to 1,596,662 aligns with this trend, as many travelers opt for quick getaways to enjoy local attractions without the commitment of overnight stays.

Conversely, the slight decline of 0.5% in overnight visitors suggests that while many are eager to travel, some may still be cautious about longer stays due to lingering pandemic concerns or economic factors.

This could indicate a shift in consumer behavior, where travelers prioritize flexibility and shorter trips, reflecting a broader trend observed in tourism recovery globally.

The average length of stay for visitors decreased marginally to 1.2 days, although overnight guests enjoyed a slight increase to 2.4 days.

A closer look at the sources of these tourists reveals the mainland remains the dominant market, contributing 2,183,397 visitors in July, a 14.3% increase from last year.

Notably, individual tourists from the mainland also grew by 1.4%.

Meanwhile, visitors from Hong Kong decreased 10.9% to 589,026, while those from Taiwan increased significantly by 29.5% to 75,783.

International tourism also saw a remarkable recovery, with 172,983 foreign visitors arriving, a 33.3% increase year-on-year, recovering to 75.5% of the same period in 2019.

The Southeast Asian market showed promising growth, particularly from the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore, while long-distance travelers from the United States increased 52.7%.

Macau continues to bounce back from the pandemic, with overall inbound tourist numbers for the first seven months of the year reaching 19,741,172, a 37% increase compared to last year. Nadia Shaw