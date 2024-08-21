Lawmaker slams gov’t for poor communication and disconnect with public needs

Lawmaker Nick Lei expressed serious concern over the government’s responsiveness to public needs during the legislative year.

In a Legislative Assembly work review session of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment of Macau, Lei raised a disconnect between government officials and the community they serve.

Lei criticized government leaders for their “lack of communication” and “self-satisfied governance,” which he argues hinder effective administration.

He said many public departments remain detached from the realities faced by citizens, delaying necessary improvements in governance.

Lei highlighted several pressing issues, including outdated regulations on consumer rights that complicate the enhancement of legal protections.

He also raised concerns about the unresolved problem of “brick dumping” in commercial buildings, which poses significant safety risks to residents.

He condemned the authorities for their passive approach, stating that they have allowed these issues to escalate without taking proactive measures.

The lawmaker emphasized the necessity of comprehensive public housing inspections, so as to identify and mitigate potential hazards.

He advocated for a regular maintenance system to ensure residents’ safety.

While the Macau New Neighborhood initiative offers community services such as shuttle buses between there and Hengqin, along with customs clearance, Lei noted there are still significant gaps in medical and educational facilities that require urgent attention.

Moreover, Lei criticized government officials for their inadequate response to public concerns and ineffective communication channels, which obstruct the understanding of community needs.

He called for greater accountability among public officials and urged the government to enhance transparency and administrative practices.

During the session, the alliance reported receiving 5,637 requests for assistance, primarily related to labor, transportation and essential services.

Of these, 3,962 cases were followed up, while 1,293 consultations were completed, highlighting a need for government engagement on these matters.

Alliance chairman Si Ka Lon stressed the importance of addressing critical areas such as employment, housing and healthcare.

He called for expedited reforms in public administration to promote economic diversification and strengthen legal protections for local industries. Nadia Shaw