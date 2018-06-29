NGOs promote services at Sands China

Sands China has featured a total four non-government organizations in support of the Social Welfare Bureau’s Happy Family Month, organizing roadshows to promote the association’s services.

The gaming operator has been participating in this annual event since 2015.

For this year’s activity, team members of the gaming operator had access to information booths manned by representatives from the Gaming Employees’ Home, the Sheng Kung Hui Gambling Counseling service and We Point of the Christian New Life Fellowship at various times since June 11.

The aged care service network office of the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau kicked off their services promotion this week, attracting a number of applications.

The Home Safety Assessment and Funding Program for the Elderly is being featured at Sands China properties for the first time.

Acting head of the group Ho Wai San said that the organization aims to enhance public awareness of home safety for the elderly and to reduce accidents at home.

Thus, the program offers free home safety assessments and guidance for the elderly, and provides installations of handrails, light bulb replacements, electrical socket replacements, the supply of complimentary non-slip mats and other services.

“Since the organization [began] operating in 2015, we have accommodated some 5,000 households,” said Ho.

“We are happy to join hands with Sands China to promote these services and help residents understand the importance of taking care of [the] elderly,” she added.

Ho noted that the organization has been reaching out to different groups to promote their services.

On average, it takes a month to process an application, she said.

According to Ho, only 5 percent of the applications are rejected due to unmet criteria.

The NGOs have set up their booths at the back-of-house areas of Sands Macao, The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, with the last of the roadshows ending on June 29. LV

Sands cotai central launches phase 4

SANDS COTAI Central has announced the official opening of its Phase 4 development, adding almost 100,000 square feet of retail space and more than 25 stores, according to a statement from the gaming operator.

The phase includes several new brands to Macau, including Calvin Klein Performance and Razzle. Other new stores include MLB, Esprit, Guess, Watson’s, Noble Mart, Levi’s, Florsheim, Timberland, The North Face, Boy London, Zaxy and Bauhaus. Another significant addition is the opening of Apple Cotai Central. The company also plans to open a restaurant with a “modern yet authentic Portuguese concept” developed in partnership with celebrity chef Henrique Sá Pessoa. Sands Cotai Central celebrated its sixth anniversary this April. Sands China has plans to transform the resort into The Londoner Macao, which will feature replicas of some of London’s most recognizable landmarks.

Share this: Tweet





