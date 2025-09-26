Ningbo Autumn Celebration 

Yong Fu Hong Kong (One MICHELIN-starred, One DIAMOND recognised, and recently ranked among Tatler Dining’s Top 20 Restaurants of Hong Kong 2025) ushers in the new season with two autumn offerings crafted by Head Chef Liu Zhen: the Autumn Set Lunch Menu and an all-new Autumn Set Dinner Menu launching this early October. Both menus spotlight the richness of seasonal ingredients and highlight Yong Fu’s continued dedication to the authentic tastes of Ningbo.

The new Autumn Set Lunch Menu celebrates the season’s bounty with a balance of Ningbo tradition and Chef Liu’s refined touch.

With a total of 10 dishes served, guests begin by choosing one appetiser from the meat selection, such as Handmade Sausage with Preserved Mustard Greens or Homemade Fish Cake with Spicy Oil, alongside a vegetable option like Slow-Braised Shiitake Mushrooms or Ningbo-style Fermented Cabbage. Soups continue the journey with a choice between Yellow Croaker Fish and Chinese Water Plantain Thick Soup, or a nourishing Double-Boiled Wild Orchid & Muscovy Duck with Puffed Fish Maw.

From there, deep-fried delicacies arrive – either the Bombay Duck Spring Roll or Crispy Chicken Wings stuffed with Taro Paste – before moving on to two seafood courses, with highlights such as Stir-Fried Cuttlefish with Preserved Snow Mustard Greens, Stir-Fried Fish Slices with Mustard Tuber, or River Shrimp with Dried Greens.

The stir-fry course offers comforting autumn flavours like Diced Chicken with Water Bamboo & Edamame or Double-Braised Pork Ribs with Chestnuts & Dried Cuttlefish, complemented by seasonal vegetables. To finish, guests may select between Wok-Fried Rice Cake with Pork and Seasonal Greens or the Chef’s Handmade Pork Bun, before concluding on a sweet note with the restaurant’s signature Ningbo Sesame Glutinous Rice Dumplings.

Autumn Set Dinner Menu introduces an entirely new structure and selection of dishes, presenting an elegant expression of Ningbo dining traditions.

The menu begins with a series of starters, including Beef Tripe Basket with Jellyfish in Garlic and Red Oil, Smoked Frog Legs,Quick Stir-Fried Chinese Broccoli, and Shrimp Skin with Fresh Walnuts. Guests then choose between Traditional Yellow Croaker and Fish Maw Thick Soup or Short-Necked Xi Shi Clams in Concentrated Broth.

Deep-fried options include a “Ningbo” Style Eel Spring Roll or Deep-Fried Sturgeon Tendons, while seafood courses spotlight seasonal treasures like Stir-Fried River Shrimps with 9-Year Old Lily and Dried Abalone in Golden Premium Chicken Broth. Stir-fried dishes follow, featuring Squid with Chinese Cabbage and Celery or Yellow Cattle Beef with Baby Ginger and Peppers, alongside a seasonal vegetable of the day.

For the main course, guests may choose between the Chef’s Signature Homemade Pork Bun or Homemade Noodles with Fermented Soup. Dessert concludes the experience with either Homemade Ningbo Sesame Glutinous Rice Dumplings or Homemade Yogurt.

