Shou X Fukumitsuya 

Teppanyaki Shou presented a winter journey of elevated artistry in collaboration with Japan’s revered Fukumitsuya Sake Brewery during the holiday season.

Founded in the Edo period in 1625, Fukumitsuya is one of Kanazawa’s finest producers of pure junmai sake, committed to using traditional methods passed down from generation to generation. To match Fukumitsuya’s exquisite creations, chef sourced some of the finest seasonal ingredients available—from white and black truffles to Tottori snow crab, Hokkaido sea urchin and Oda wagyu.

Kagatobi’s highest-grade junmai daiginjo “Ikazuchi” was paired with teppan South African Abalone with Anchovy Sauce whose umami sweetness is accentuated by the rich aroma of the prized sake. Available only in winter, Kagatobi “Sei” is a lively new sake packed with umami flavor, and a perfect pairing for Nagasaki Tuna, Botan Shrimp with Kyoto White Miso Sauce and White Truffle. Hatsugokoro Junmai Daiginjo is a masterful expression of craftsmanship, created using Fukumitsuya’s original “yamahai” yeast starter and aged for one year.

The result is a sharp and mellow masterpiece with layers of aromas. Woody, spicy and buttery, this is a sake that can stand up to the rich buttery texture of our Signature Kagoshima Oda Wagyu.

