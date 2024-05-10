Non-resident workers drive population growth

Macau’s population reached 686,400 by the close of the first quarter of 2024, according to figures released Wednesday by the Statistics and Census Service (DCSEC).

The population uptick was largely driven by an increase in the number of non-resident workers living in Macau. By the end of the quarter, the number of non-resident workers stood at 179,469, up 2,808 from the previous quarter.

The female population (366,200) continued to outnumber the male population (320,200), accounting for 53.4% of the total.

Although birth rates declined, with 856 live births recorded – a drop of 105 compared to the previous quarter – marriages rose by 96 to 937 in the first three months of the year.

Population movement data showed a decrease of 251 in new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permits, totaling 726. However, the number of individuals newly granted the right of abode increased by 54 to 272 during the period.

Non-resident workers, the largest contributor to Macau’s expanding population, benefited the city’s labor force but intensified housing demand.

Their growing numbers highlight the city’s heavy reliance on migrant labor to power its casino and tourism industries. Experts suggest the trend of increasing non-resident workers is likely to continue, as Macau’s robust economy and infrastructure projects drive demand for labor from outside the region. Staff Reporter