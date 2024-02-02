Non-resident workers reach over 176,000 in 2023

Macau recorded 176,661 non-resident workers by the end of December 2023, which was 90% of the December 2019 figure, before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Non-resident workers are commonly known as blue card holders.

Figures from the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) indicate the city gained 21,749 migrant workers last year.

The number of blue card holders from mainland China (121,031) – the largest migrant community –almost matched the December 2019 figure (122,354).

Filipinos continue to be the largest non-Chinese community, with 28,795 non-resident workers, representing 85% of pre-pandemic levels.

Vietnamese constitute the second-largest foreign group, with 7,790 blue card holders, about half the late 2019 figure. DSAL also recorded 6,124 Indonesians.

Because Macau’s post-pandemic economic recovery experienced a labor shortage during the first half of last year, particularly in the hospitality sector, the hotel and restaurant industries (49,387) and construction (30,209) attracted the most migrant workers to the city. Staff reporter