Northbound cars from SARs surpass 2M

As of 4 a.m., March 24, the number of northbound vehicles from Macau and Hong Kong surpassed 2 million, a mainland authority has disclosed. Since the beginning of the year, the average daily customs clearance volume of single-plate vehicles in Macau has been nearly 4,000, a year-on-year increase of 27.6%. The daily average number of single-plate vehicle clearances in Hong Kong has exceeded 3,200, which is 20.9 times the average daily customs clearance volume in the first month of policy implementation, with the highest single-day number exceeding 8,300 vehicles.

