Northbound drivers should be mindful of durations of stay

Local drivers in mainland China on the northbound vehicle travel scheme are reminded to be mindful of their durations of stay as well as geographical boundaries, the Traffic Bureau (DSAT) has said in a statement. Under the scheme, a vehicle should stay no longer than 30 days on one trip each year 180 days in Guangdong Province, which is the only provincial jurisdiction open to the scheme. From the beginning of the scheme to mid-March this year, 15 vehicles stayed longer than 30 days, while in February this year, nearly 10 vehicles crossed the provincial boundary.

Related