November events to boost visitor numbers by 20%

The city’s tourism sector is bracing for a surge in visitor arrivals next month as the city hosts two major events simultaneously: the 15th National Games and the 72nd Macau Grand Prix.

Industry insiders predict that the combined impact of these high-profile events could increase visitor numbers by 10% to 20% over typical daily averages.

“The combination of tourism and sports events helps stimulate arrivals,” said Andy Wu, president of the Macau Tourism Industry Council, as cited in a Macao Daily News report.

“The Grand Prix alone attracts large numbers of tourists every year. With the National Games coinciding, we expect a notable uplift in visitor flow.”

Currently, Macau welcomes roughly 100,000 visitors per day, equating to around three million per month.

Meanwhile, Wu said the expected influx will also benefit hotel occupancy.

Macau’s non-peak season hotels generally maintain 80% to 90% occupancy, and both events are likely to push rates even higher.

The city’s coordinated “group-in, group-out” transport arrangements, particularly linking Macau with Hengqin, are also expected to drive demand for hotels across the border, creating a win-win scenario for both markets.

To cater to visitor preferences, local travel agencies are also expanding their range of customized tours.

Private transport services, including seven-seat vehicles with guided itineraries, allow small groups or families to tailor their experience.

Prices for these personalized tours typically range from MOP800 to MOP1,000 for four to six hours.

During the events, Wu said agencies will continue offering tailored services, including transport to sports venues, concert attendance, and evening dining experiences. According to Wu, these “specialized tours” have steadily grown in popularity among both mainland Chinese and international visitors. Times Reporter

