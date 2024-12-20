November visitor arrivals surge 9.6%

Macau’s visitor arrivals surged 9.6% year-on-year to 2,832,041 in November 2024, recovering to 97.3% of the level in the same month in 2019, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC).

The increase was driven by a 14.1% rise in same-day visitors to 1,548,454 and a 4.6% growth in overnight visitors to 1,283,587. The average length of stay held stable at 1.2 days, with overnight visitors staying 2.3 days on average.

Visitors from mainland China, the region’s largest source market, increased 11% to 1,965,651, with those traveling under the Individual Visit Scheme growing 6%. Visitors from the Greater Bay Area cities also rose 13.7% to 962,497.

International visitor arrivals surged 20.9% to 241,057, rebounding 7% from November 2019 levels. Key source markets included the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia, which saw double-digit growth.

Visitor arrivals by land, representing 80.2% of the total, grew 10.3% year-on-year, led by strong performance at the Border Gate, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, and Hengqin checkpoints.

In the first eleven months of 2024, Macau welcomed 31,888,313 visitors, a 26.2% increase from the same period in 2023 and recovering to 87.8% of the 2019 level. VC