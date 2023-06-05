Number of blue card-holders rebounding

The city saw an additional 3,554 non-resident workers in April, according to data from the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL), totaling 158,202 blue card-holders in the SAR. Numbers have been on the rise since the reopening of the border as the city, particularly the hotel sector, has been crippled from the shortage of manpower. This comes after thousands of migrant workers have left due to the pandemic. The latest figures account for 80% of pre-Covid figures, the majority of whom are from the mainland, followed by the Philippines.

