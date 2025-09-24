Number of incidents grow, two bridges partially flooded

An update report from the Civil Protection Operations Centre (COPC) has noted a significant increase in incidents recorded as Super Typhoon Ragasa passes through Macau.

As a consequence of the flood level reaching 1.5 meters in some areas of the Inner Harbour, a series of small fires were reported, caused by short-circuiting.

At noon, the COPC reported 84 incidents, the large majority of which were cases of fallen objects, trees, signage, and scaffolding. The same authorities added that seven cases of fire had occurred, and two people had been rescued from entrapment in lifts.

No other cases of injuries have been reported during the peak of the typhoon’s passage, with this count remaining in one case since 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

With the arrival of the high tide, the water level has increased in all low-lying areas, with reports of partial flooding in the lower sections of the Amizade and Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridges.

While the Red Storm surge warning remains in force, with flood levels potentially reaching up to 2.5 meters, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has lowered the possibility of issuing the Black Storm surge warning.

At 12 p.m., Super Typhoon Ragasa was estimated to be about 100km South-southwest of Macau. SMG forecast it to continue moving West-northwest at around 20km/h towards the coast of western Guangdong. At the moment, Ragasa is already on a trajectory to get away from Macau, with its impacts decreasing in intensity.

People have been seen in the streets, particularly in flooded areas, leading the COPC to warn residents and tourists to stay indoors and not venture into the flooded areas due to safety risks related to debris and even electrocution.

Social media has seen many videos of people chasing after and hand-catching fish in the streets, namely in the areas of Inner Harbour and Patane. The COPC reminds that Signal No. 10 is still hoisted and that its rules must be observed.

