One Account app to launch ID renewal service

The government One Account app will be further upgraded and an ID card renewal service is planned for the next phase, a public administration official told a press conference yesterday afternoon.

At a press conference announcing new education-related upgrades to the app, Chan Chi Kin, Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) department head for e-governance, disclosed that to cope with the release of the new version of ID card, certain updates will also be made to the app. The most prominent change will be allowing renewals to be made via the app.

Chan also disclosed that although some service bookings can be made on the app, the mode of booking is quite scattered. As a result, the SAFP is contemplating a way to centralize all booking actions for the sake of convenience.

Another function concerning updating residential or contact addresses is also nearing its official release.

At the same press conference, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) announced that app users can manage their education-related procedures, such as continuing education subsidies, premier school enrolment for infants, as well as non-tertiary private education teaching staff career-level query services. However, not all aforementioned services are available now, with some of them only available from September.

The new functions are available on the latest version of the app, the DSEDJ noted. AL