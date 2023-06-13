Outer Harbour-HK ferry services to be halted again by bridge works

Due to the construction of the Fourth Macau-Taipa Bridge, TurboJET will need to suspend ferry services between Outer Harbour and Hong Kong on Jun. 15. The ferry operator has arranged a special schedule to divert all the affected sailings to Taipa Ferry Terminal for embarkation and disembarkation, with an exception for the Hong Kong-Outer Harbour sailing at 11:30 pm. Services between Macau and Shekou will be cancelled on the day. In addition, Jun. 14 sailings departing from Hong Kong to Outer Harbour at 5 pm and 11:30 pm, as well as Jun. 16 sailings from Outer Harbour to Hong Kong at 8:30 pm will be cancelled.

