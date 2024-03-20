Over 1,000 vacancies available in USJ Career Fair

The University of Saint Joseph is curating its USJ Career Fair today, aiming to host a platform for students to seek job opportunities and explore their career paths. With the theme “Career Exploration,” more than 20 enterprises, companies, and organisations are participating in the fair, offering over 1,000 job vacancies in the areas of banking and finance, education and training, hospitality, human resources, retail, transportation, and social services. Over 600 students will graduate from the university this year. A number of career talks will also be held at the fair.

