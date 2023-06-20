Over 1,300 positions in DSAL summer internship

The three-month summer internship program hosted by the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) will have 1,338 positions on offer this year from 65 companies, covering nine industries and 15 types of business. This year will also see 15% more companies not from the casino industry offering opportunities. Interns will get a subsidy of MOP8,000 per month or MOP50 per hour, while employers must purchase labor insurance for interns. Interested parties can apply from now until July 18 on the DSAL website.

