Over 30 specialist doctors for chronic diseases

The Health Bureau currently employs 34 specialist physicians to address the main chronic diseases in the community, such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. This assurance was provided by Wong In, the director of the Praia do Manduco Health Centre, during the Ou Mun Tin Toi forum program. The program’s focus yesterday was on the pilot project for managing chronic diseases in the community. The project, which has no specified start date yet, aims to enhance collaboration between the public and private sectors. It also aims to improve the family medicine system by establishing a team of specialist doctors in this field, along with general practitioners from health centers and community family doctors.

