Over 400 job seekers in construction sector hired since January

From January until June, 437 job seekers in the construction industry were successfully hired through matching, involving job roles such as site handyman, painter, plasterer, and electrician, according to the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL). In order to respond to the construction industry’s demand for heavy construction machinery personnel and to enable workers to master new construction technologies, a number of training courses have been organized this year to enhance the skills of job seekers and increase their chances of being hired.

