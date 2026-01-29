Over 5,400 tobacco and alcohol cases reported in 2025

The government discovered a total of 5,474 tobacco- and alcohol-related cases last year, a 27.9% increase, with 1,194 more cases compared to the previous year.

Illegal smoking cases accounted for the most, with a total of 5,008, showing an increase of 27%, or 1,064 more cases compared to 2024.

Cases involving failure to post no-smoking signs or notices prohibiting the sale of tobacco to persons under 18 years of age as required by law saw a slight uptick of 3.9%.

Additionally, 316 cases involving the carrying of e-cigarettes across borders were detected, an increase of 160 cases, representing a 102.6% growth rate compared to 2024.

Casinos were the leading venue for illegal smoking, with 1,111 cases, accounting for 22.2%; restaurants had 780 cases, accounting for 15.6%; and parks, gardens, and leisure areas had 414 cases, accounting for 8.3%.

Based on a comprehensive analysis, one of the reasons for the increase in illegal smoking cases is attributed to an increase in tourists visiting Macau.

Illegal smoking cases involving tourists rose from 2,063 cases in 2024 to 3,050 cases in 2025, an increase of approximately 48%. Some venues failed to actively fulfill their responsibilities under the Tobacco Control Law, even covering up for smokers.

Regarding alcohol cases, 2025 saw a total of 16 cases suspected of violating the Alcohol Control Law. Among these, six cases involved the illegal sale or provision of alcoholic beverages to minors.

Other violations include failure to post signs prohibiting the sale or provision of alcoholic beverages to minors as required by law; self-service venues failing to demarcate and clearly label areas for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; and failure to include warnings in Chinese, Portuguese, and English when displaying alcoholic beverage advertisements.

During recent inspections, multiple minors were found drinking alcohol in a restaurant, with staff failing to intervene. A case file has been opened regarding the restaurant’s suspected violation of the Alcohol Control Law.

The Health Bureau reiterates that, according to the Alcohol Control Law, providing alcoholic beverages to minors is illegal and subject to a maximum fine of MOP20,000, and businesses failing to post the required signs may face a maximum fine of MOP200,000.Ricaela Diputado

Like this: Like Loading...