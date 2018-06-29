Pac On building expected to be complete in July

The Pac On multi-function government building is expected to be completed in July, with estimated construction costs of MOP270 million.

The building will provide 25,000 square meters of storage and office space, alleviating the government departments’ shortage of warehouse and parking space. It is also expected to reduce public expenditure on the government’s external leasehold on private properties.

Originally scheduled to be completed in May, workers have already begun the demolition of the building’s scaffoldings.

The internal electrical and mechanical engineering and basic decorations are close to completion, and are expected to be ready next month.

Located in the Pac On district, the building is being constructed on a plot of land which was recovered by the government.

The height of the building is approximately 50 meters.

The building’s ground, first and second floors will serve as workshops for individual departments.

Departments which currently have a severe shortage of office space will be relocated to these floors.

The third and fourth floors of the building are parking facilities, while the fifth floor and above will become warehouses to provide large-scale storage space to public departments.

The government is said to save nearly half of its expenditure on storage rental once the building is in use.

