Patane Market food court opens with 11 stalls

The food court at the Patane Market officially opened to the public yesterday and features 11 food stalls serving different specialty cuisines. With an opening ceremony held yesterday, the food court is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and has more than 200 seats. Among the 11 cooked food stalls, 10 stalls were previously open for public bidding, with one stall already leased. In accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Public Market Management Regime,” stall tenants were recruited through the public tender, in contrast to the previous practice of allocating vacant market stalls through a registration and lottery process.

