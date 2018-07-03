Pereira Coutinho’s illegal parking fine debate rejected

A debate proposed by lawmaker Pereira Coutinho was rejected by the Legislative Assembly (AL) yesterday.

The government has proposed a review of the region’s Road Traffic Law to increase fines for road traffic offenses, such as illegal parking, driving under the influence, and speeding.

Pereira Coutinho proposed the AL debate on “whether the severe shortage of parking spots can be solved simply by increasing fines for illegal parking.”

Many lawmakers agreed that the government should consider improving the city’s transportation, in particular by increasing the number of available parking spots.

Agnes Lam expressed her opposition towards the debate proposal by noting her belief that all lawmakers would agree that simply increasing fines will not help Macau’s transportation situation.

“The government has explained that it will increase the number of parking spots. I believe that the debate topic is more suitable for an oral inquiry,” said Lam.

Ng Kuok Cheong commented that more pressure should be applied on the government for it to improve the city’s transportation.

“I cannot define the text of the debate. The topic is unclear, and it involves too many things,” said Chan Ka Keong.

After the proposal was rejected, Wong Kit Cheng said “simply increasing fines won’t solve any problem. […] The debate is unnecessary.” JZ

