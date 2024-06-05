PJ discovers more money exchange frauds

Two cases of fraud involving money exchange parties were discovered by police officers, with a total value of approximately RMB190,000, the Judiciary Police (PJ) reported yesterday.

In one of the cases, a suspected gang member posed as a money changer and collaborated with another party to fraudulently obtain over RMB47,000.

The first case involved around two mainland men who met at a casino with one of them, a 27-year-old money changer, claiming to have access to customers while the other party handled the payments.

The suspect falsely stated that a customer had requested an exchange on the afternoon of June 2.

After the victim exchanged money and received a screenshot of a fake transfer following the remittance, the money never materialized, and the victim lost contact with the other party.

The victim encountered the suspect at the casino later that evening, sought assistance from another person, and together they reported the crime to the police.

In another case, a 45-year-old mainland man falsely promised to exchange Hong Kong dollars for cash at a favorable rate. The victim made multiple transfers totaling RMB142,000, but faced delays due to various reasons. The suspect was arrested on June 3 at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge while attempting to enter Macau. LV