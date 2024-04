The Judiciary Police (PJ) has recently received 33 reports of SMS phishing fraud. Of these, 28 involved scammers impersonating UnionPay Mobile QuickPass and Mannings. Six cases reported losses totaling approximately MOP92,000. In some instances, banks were alerted and halted payments. The police said the victims were all Macau residents, and six of them lost between MOP1,600 to MOP 40,000 each.

