PJ, MasterCard host anti-fraud workshop

The Judiciary Police and MasterCard co-hosted a workshop on Jan. 19 on safety and evidence collection of cryptocurrencies. Experts from the payment card service briefed participating PJ investigators with the relevant knowledge. The workshop was deemed crucial, as according to the PJ, the use of cryptocurrency in crimes including fraud is increasing. The often difficult to trace channels of payment have created difficulties for law-enforcement authorities in their investigations. Topics such as cryptocurrency’s risks for the banking ecosystem, as well as impacts on investigations, tracing and intelligence, and evidence collection were also covered.

