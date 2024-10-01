Plaza Premium Group launches new lounge at local airport

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has officially opened its Plaza Premium First lounge at Macau International Airport—a move the group believes is a “favorable time” for the SAR and the Greater Bay Area.

This year also commemorates the 10th anniversary of PPG’s operations in Macau, following the launch of the original Plaza Premium Lounge.

Situated near Departure Gate 10/10A, the Plaza Premium First lounge spans 5,000 square feet and is the fourth of its kind, joining similar luxurious lounges in Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.

“10 years ago, we opened our first lounge at Macau International Airport. Over the past decade, we have witnessed the growth and evolution of the tourism industry in the city,” said Song Hoi-See, founder and CEO of PPG.

“Through the new lounge, we aim to enhance the journeys for travellers who value curated experiences. With the airport expansion plan and the opportunities presented by the Greater Bay Area and China, we believe this is a favourable time for PPG to expand in Macau,” he added.

The new lounge emphasizes local culture, featuring iconic Macanese dishes such as Portuguese Chicken and Pork Chop Bun, under the theme “Proudly Local.”

Macau International Airport has welcomed 5.2 million passengers as of August 2024, nearing 80% of pre-pandemic levels. Staff Reporter