Police and People’s Bank of China tackle money laundering

The Financial Intelligence Bureau (GIF) of the Unitary Police Service (SPU) will meet Nov. 18 with the Guangdong Province Branch of the People’s Bank of China to strengthen financial risk prevention strategies between Guangdong and Macau.

This collaboration aligns with the implementation plan for the “Guangdong-Macau In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin,” focusing on enhancing mechanisms to combat financial crimes.

Current trends in money laundering, terrorism financing, and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction were discussed.

Both parties acknowledged the challenges posed by monitoring cross-border capital flows and explored avenues for cooperation to bolster their efforts in these critical areas.

The partnership is expected to enhance the capabilities of both regions in preventing and controlling financial risks.

By fostering closer ties with mainland financial supervisory institutions, the GIF aims to improve its regulatory frameworks and risk assessment strategies.

A key focus of the meeting was the need for improved training for financial professionals, which is essential for effectively combating money laundering.

Additionally, raising public awareness about criminal activities, including money laundering, was emphasized as a crucial strategic component.

As financial cooperation deepens between Guangdong and Macau, the GIF plans to continue its collaboration with similar anti-money laundering entities in Guangdong to address financial security challenges. NS