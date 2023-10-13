Police arrest four men over loan sharking

Police have arrested four mainland men on suspicion of loan sharking and detained a mainland woman who owed money for more than 17 hours. According to authorities, the victim was accosted by two men in a casino, who lent her HKD100,000 for gambling, from which HKD5,000 was first deducted. Following this, 20% of the bet amount was taken as interest for every win. After the victim paid all the money, she was imprisoned in a hotel in the central district. The other two suspects involved in the case were responsible for guarding and seeking repayment.

