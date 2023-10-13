Police have arrested four mainland men on suspicion of loan sharking and detained a mainland woman who owed money for more than 17 hours. According to authorities, the victim was accosted by two men in a casino, who lent her HKD100,000 for gambling, from which HKD5,000 was first deducted. Following this, 20% of the bet amount was taken as interest for every win. After the victim paid all the money, she was imprisoned in a hotel in the central district. The other two suspects involved in the case were responsible for guarding and seeking repayment.
Police arrest four men over loan sharking
Categories Macau
No Comments