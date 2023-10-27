Police arrest six individuals over false employment and sex work

The Public Security Police investigated cases of false employment, extortion and sex work, arresting six men and women from Hong Kong, Macau and the mainland. Among them, a mainland woman in her 20s paid RMB80,000 to obtain a work permit and engage in prostitution in Macau. Last week, two men and women had an argument near a police station in Taipa. The police officers who attended the scene revealed that the mainland woman was suspected of sex work and was blackmailed by the other party

